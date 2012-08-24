1. Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. 4. Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 989-1,155 985-1,165 981-1,149 975-1,147 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,970 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 758 762 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 780 784 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,450 2,290-2,300 2,260-2,270 Castor oil commercial 860 855 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 870 865 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,120 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,390-2,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,700-33,800 33,400-33,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. 