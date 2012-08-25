MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 970-1,160 1,500 981-1,155 Gondal 2,000 936-1,135 1,500 950-1,132 Jasdan 500 939-1,108 500 964-1,125 Jamnagar 1,500 950-1,141 1,000 975-1,147 Junagadh 1,500 920-1,124 2,000 943-1,140 Keshod 1,000 910-1,112 1,000 925-1,133 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 980-1,160 989-1,155 970-1,150 981-1,149 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 650 1,360-1,785 1,380-1,801 Sesame (Black) 175 1,371-2,175 1,300-2,170 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 786-0,814 791-0,820 Rapeseeds 32 680-800 801-829 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,295 1,960 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 750 758 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 772 780 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)