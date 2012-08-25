* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 970-1,160 1,500 981-1,155 Gondal 2,000 936-1,135 1,500 950-1,132 Jasdan 500 939-1,108 500 964-1,125 Jamnagar 1,500 950-1,141 1,000 975-1,147 Junagadh 1,500 920-1,124 2,000 943-1,140 Keshod 1,000 910-1,112 1,000 925-1,133 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 980-1,160 989-1,155 970-1,150 981-1,149 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 650 1,360-1,785 1,380-1,801 Sesame (Black) 175 1,371-2,175 1,300-2,170 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 786-0,814 791-0,820 Rapeseeds 32 680-800 801-829 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,295 1,960 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 750 758 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 772 780 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed