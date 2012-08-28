Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 960-1,100 1,500 960-1,150 Gondal 1,500 921-1,127 2,000 935-1,123 Jasdan 500 918-1,098 500 955-1,112 Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,125 1,000 932-1,124 Junagadh 1,500 900-1,122 2,000 937-1,130 Keshod 1,000 905-1,089 1,000 908-1,120 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 970-1,100 965-1,150 960-1,076 960-1,133 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,345-1,770 1,350-1,786 Sesame (Black) 200 1,300-2,230 1,200-2,199 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 756-0,785 770-0,797 Rapeseeds 14 600-791 600-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,950 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 747 750 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 769 772 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 815 825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 825 835 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed