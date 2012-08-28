MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 960-1,100 1,500 960-1,150 Gondal 1,500 921-1,127 2,000 935-1,123 Jasdan 500 918-1,098 500 955-1,112 Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,125 1,000 932-1,124 Junagadh 1,500 900-1,122 2,000 937-1,130 Keshod 1,000 905-1,089 1,000 908-1,120 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 970-1,100 965-1,150 960-1,076 960-1,133 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,345-1,770 1,350-1,786 Sesame (Black) 200 1,300-2,230 1,200-2,199 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 756-0,785 770-0,797 Rapeseeds 14 600-791 600-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,950 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 747 750 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 769 772 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 815 825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 825 835 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)