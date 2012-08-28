* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 965-1,150 965-1,150 960-1,133 960-1,133 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,185-1,190 1,135-1,140 1,165-1,170 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,200-1,201 1,150-1,151 1,180-1,181 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,950 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 747 750 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 769 772 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,470 2,290-2,300 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 805 825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 815 835 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed