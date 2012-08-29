* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 965-1,124 1,000 960-1,100 Gondal 1,500 950-1,110 1,500 921-1,127 Jasdan 500 915-1,102 500 918-1,098 Jamnagar 2,000 933-1,104 1,000 910-1,125 Junagadh 1,000 918-1,126 1,500 900-1,122 Keshod 1,000 907-1,100 1,000 905-1,089 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 975-1,124 970-1,100 965-1,087 960-1,076 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,350-1,785 1,345-1,770 Sesame (Black) 240 1,300-2,200 1,300-2,230 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 600 745-0,776 756-0,785 Rapeseeds 75 795-818 600-791 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,950 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 745 747 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 767 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,470 2,310-2,320 2,290-2,300 Castor oil commercial 810 805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 820 815 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,420-2,425 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed