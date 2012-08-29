* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 965-1,124 1,000 960-1,100
Gondal 1,500 950-1,110 1,500 921-1,127
Jasdan 500 915-1,102 500 918-1,098
Jamnagar 2,000 933-1,104 1,000 910-1,125
Junagadh 1,000 918-1,126 1,500 900-1,122
Keshod 1,000 907-1,100 1,000 905-1,089
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 975-1,124 970-1,100 965-1,087 960-1,076
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,350-1,785 1,345-1,770
Sesame (Black) 240 1,300-2,200 1,300-2,230
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 600 745-0,776 756-0,785
Rapeseeds 75 795-818 600-791
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 1,950 1,950
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 745 747 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 767 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,470 2,310-2,320 2,290-2,300
Castor oil commercial 810 805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 820 815 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,420-2,425
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed