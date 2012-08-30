* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 950-1,076 1,000 965-1,124
Gondal 1,000 932-1,101 1,500 950-1,110
Jasdan 500 922-1,087 500 915-1,102
Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,105 2,000 933-1,104
Junagadh 2,000 900-1,097 1,000 918-1,126
Keshod 1,000 891-1,080 1,000 907-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,076 975-1,124 950-1,064 965-1,087
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 1,390-1,820 1,350-1,785
Sesame (Black) 200 1,200-2,189 1,300-2,200
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 735-0,767 745-0,776
Rapeseeds 53 768-808 795-818
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 745 747 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 767 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 810 815 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 820 825 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed