*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,076 975-1,124 950-1,064 965-1,087
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 747 747 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 769 769 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,400-34,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed