*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,076 975-1,124 950-1,064 965-1,087 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,275 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 747 747 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 769 769 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed