* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 940-1,073 1,000 950-1,076 Gondal 2,000 921-1,060 1,000 932-1,101 Jasdan 500 925-1,065 500 922-1,087 Jamnagar 1,000 926-1,082 1,000 910-1,105 Junagadh 1,500 900-1,077 2,000 900-1,097 Keshod 1,000 904-1,055 1,000 891-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,073 960-1,076 940-1,062 950-1,064 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 1,400-1,830 1,390-1,820 Sesame (Black) 200 1,250-2,190 1,200-2,189 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 736-0,780 735-0,767 Rapeseeds 45 745-819 768-808 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 743 747 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 765 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed