1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 950-1,073 960-1,076 940-1,062 950-1,064 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 743 747 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 765 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 940-1,073 1,000 950-1,076 Gondal 2,000 921-1,060 1,000 932-1,101 Jasdan 500 925-1,065 500 922-1,087 Jamnagar 1,000 926-1,082 1,000 910-1,105 Junagadh 1,500 900-1,077 2,000 900-1,097 Keshod 1,000 904-1,055 1,000 891-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,073 960-1,076 940-1,062 950-1,064 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 1,400-1,830 1,390-1,820 Sesame (Black) 200 1,250-2,190 1,200-2,189 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 736-0,780 735-0,767 Rapeseeds 45 745-819 768-808 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 743 747 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 765 769 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 815 815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 825 825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed