* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 800-1,035 1,000 940-1,073
Gondal 1,500 890-1,050 2,000 921-1,060
Jasdan 500 900-1,043 500 925-1,065
Jamnagar 1,000 890-1,071 1,000 926-1,082
Junagadh 1,000 903-1,035 1,500 900-1,077
Keshod 1,000 862-1,029 1,000 904-1,055
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,035 950-1,073 800-1,025 940-1,062
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,150-1,151 1,120-1,121 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 490 1,410-1,840 1,400-1,830
Sesame (Black) 300 1,380-2,174 1,250-2,190
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 900 726-0,764 736-0,780
Rapeseeds --- ----000 745-819
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,265 1,935 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 743 743 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 765 765 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 800 815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 810 825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed