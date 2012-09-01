* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 800-1,035 1,000 940-1,073 Gondal 1,500 890-1,050 2,000 921-1,060 Jasdan 500 900-1,043 500 925-1,065 Jamnagar 1,000 890-1,071 1,000 926-1,082 Junagadh 1,000 903-1,035 1,500 900-1,077 Keshod 1,000 862-1,029 1,000 904-1,055 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,035 950-1,073 800-1,025 940-1,062 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,150-1,151 1,120-1,121 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 490 1,410-1,840 1,400-1,830 Sesame (Black) 300 1,380-2,174 1,250-2,190 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 726-0,764 736-0,780 Rapeseeds --- ----000 745-819 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,265 1,935 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 743 743 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 765 765 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 800 815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 810 825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed