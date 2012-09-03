*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,078 805-1,035 850-1,032 800-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,260 1,925 1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 745 743 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 767 765 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed