*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,078 805-1,035 850-1,032 800-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,255 1,260 1,925 1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 745 743 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 767 765 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed