* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,800 850-1,051 --,500 850-1,078 Gondal 1,000 855-1,032 1,000 873-1,045 Jasdan 500 877-1,028 500 890-1,024 Jamnagar 1,000 868-1,040 1,000 900-1,050 Junagadh 1,000 903-1,005 1,500 895-1,021 Keshod --,500 870-0,997 1,000 866-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,051 900-1,078 850-1,025 850-1,032 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,425-1,855 1,420-1,840 Sesame (Black) 112 1,300-2,177 1,252-2,186 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 697-0,730 724-0,740 Rapeseeds 126 780-800 795-805 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,255 1,925 1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 748 745 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 770 767 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed