* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 850-1,020 --,800 850-1,051 Gondal 1,000 832-1,023 1,000 855-1,032 Jasdan 500 865-1,033 500 877-1,028 Jamnagar 1,000 850-1,042 1,000 868-1,040 Junagadh 1,500 870-1,004 1,000 903-1,005 Keshod --,500 843-1,000 --,500 870-0,997 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,020 900-1,051 850-1,010 850-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,450-1,861 1,425-1,855 Sesame (Black) 080 1,465-2,171 1,300-2,177 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 710-0,738 697-0,730 Rapeseeds --5 700-710 780-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 745 748 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 767 770 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed