* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 850-1,020 --,800 850-1,051
Gondal 1,000 832-1,023 1,000 855-1,032
Jasdan 500 865-1,033 500 877-1,028
Jamnagar 1,000 850-1,042 1,000 868-1,040
Junagadh 1,500 870-1,004 1,000 903-1,005
Keshod --,500 843-1,000 --,500 870-0,997
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,020 900-1,051 850-1,010 850-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,450-1,861 1,425-1,855
Sesame (Black) 080 1,465-2,171 1,300-2,177
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 710-0,738 697-0,730
Rapeseeds --5 700-710 780-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 745 748 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 767 770 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed