*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,020 900-1,051 850-1,010 850-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,080-1,081 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 740 748 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 762 760 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed