*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,020 900-1,051 850-1,010 850-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,080-1,081 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 740 748 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 762 760 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,480 1,480 2,310-2,320 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed