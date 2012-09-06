* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 800-1,025 --,500 850-1,020
Gondal 1,500 810-1,009 1,000 832-1,023
Jasdan 500 840-1,024 500 865-1,033
Jamnagar 1,000 865-1,045 1,000 850-1,042
Junagadh 1,000 834-1,006 1,500 870-1,004
Keshod --,500 825-1,000 --,500 843-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,025 900-1,020 800-1,000 850-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,440-1,870 1,450-1,861
Sesame (Black) 119 1,350-2,201 1,465-2,171
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 694-0,730 710-0,738
Rapeseeds 169 551-780 700-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 740 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 762 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,480 2,330-2,340 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed