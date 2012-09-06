*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,025 900-1,020 800-1,000 850-1,010 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,250 1,895 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 728 740 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 750 762 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,480 2,330-2,340 2,310-2,320 Castor oil commercial 790 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 800 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed