*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,025 900-1,020 800-1,000 850-1,010
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,250 1,895 1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 728 740 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 750 762 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,480 2,330-2,340 2,310-2,320
Castor oil commercial 790 785 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 800 795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,255-1,260
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed