* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,800 855-1,037 --,500 800-1,025
Gondal 1,000 817-1,026 1,500 810-1,009
Jasdan 500 850-1,012 500 840-1,024
Jamnagar 1,000 833-1,021 1,000 865-1,045
Junagadh 1,500 840-1,018 1,000 834-1,006
Keshod --,500 832-1,010 --,500 825-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 901-1,037 900-1,025 855-1,025 800-1,000
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 720 1,460-1,875 1,440-1,870
Sesame (Black) 110 1,365-2,140 1,350-2,201
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 701-0,731 694-0,730
Rapeseeds 105 510-780 551-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,875 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 728 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 750 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 790 790 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 800 800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,055-1,060 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed