* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,800 855-1,037 --,500 800-1,025 Gondal 1,000 817-1,026 1,500 810-1,009 Jasdan 500 850-1,012 500 840-1,024 Jamnagar 1,000 833-1,021 1,000 865-1,045 Junagadh 1,500 840-1,018 1,000 834-1,006 Keshod --,500 832-1,010 --,500 825-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 901-1,037 900-1,025 855-1,025 800-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,460-1,875 1,440-1,870 Sesame (Black) 110 1,365-2,140 1,350-2,201 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 701-0,731 694-0,730 Rapeseeds 105 510-780 551-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,875 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 728 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 750 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 790 790 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 800 800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,055-1,060 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed