*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Vanaspati Ghee eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 901-1,037 900-1,025 855-1,025 800-1,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,875 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 723 728 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 745 750 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 775 790 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 785 800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 980-0,985 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed