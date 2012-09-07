*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Vanaspati Ghee eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 901-1,037 900-1,025 855-1,025 800-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,875 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 723 728 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 745 750 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 775 790 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 785 800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 980-0,985 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed