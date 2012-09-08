* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,500 850-0,980 --,800 855-1,037
Gondal 1,000 826-1,008 1,000 817-1,026
Jasdan 500 824-0,997 500 850-1,012
Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,015 1,000 833-1,021
Junagadh 1,000 800-0,990 1,500 840-1,018
Keshod --,500 805-0,976 --,500 832-1,010
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-0,980 901-1,037 850-0,975 855-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,060 1,450-1,878 1,460-1,875
Sesame (Black) 210 1,400-2,169 1,365-2,140
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 525 694-0,721 701-0,731
Rapeseeds 151 670-878 510-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,865 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 715 723 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 737 745 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 750 775 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 760 785 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 980-0,985 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed