* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,500 850-0,980 --,800 855-1,037 Gondal 1,000 826-1,008 1,000 817-1,026 Jasdan 500 824-0,997 500 850-1,012 Jamnagar 1,000 800-1,015 1,000 833-1,021 Junagadh 1,000 800-0,990 1,500 840-1,018 Keshod --,500 805-0,976 --,500 832-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-0,980 901-1,037 850-0,975 855-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,060 1,450-1,878 1,460-1,875 Sesame (Black) 210 1,400-2,169 1,365-2,140 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 525 694-0,721 701-0,731 Rapeseeds 151 670-878 510-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,865 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 715 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 737 745 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 750 775 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 760 785 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed