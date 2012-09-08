* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,850-0,980 00,800 0,855-1,037
Gondal 01,000 826-1,008 01,000 817-1,026
Jasdan 0,500 824-0,997 0,500 850-1,012
Jamnagar 01,000 800-1,015 01,000 833-1,021
Junagadh 01,000 800-0,990 01,500 840-1,018
Keshod 00,500 805-0,976 00,500 832-1,010
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,900-0,980 0,901-1,037 0,850-0,975 0,855-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,060 1,450-1,878 1,460-1,875
Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,400-2,169 1,365-2,140
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,525 0,694-0,721 0,701-0,731
Rapeseeds 151 670-878 510-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,865 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 715 723 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 737 745 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,775 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,785 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-0,980 901-1,037 850-0,975 855-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,860 1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 713 723 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 735 745 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 745 775 1,230-1,235 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 755 785 1,250-1,255 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,235-1,240
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 980-0,985 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed