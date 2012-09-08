* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,850-0,980 00,800 0,855-1,037 Gondal 01,000 826-1,008 01,000 817-1,026 Jasdan 0,500 824-0,997 0,500 850-1,012 Jamnagar 01,000 800-1,015 01,000 833-1,021 Junagadh 01,000 800-0,990 01,500 840-1,018 Keshod 00,500 805-0,976 00,500 832-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,900-0,980 0,901-1,037 0,850-0,975 0,855-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,060 1,450-1,878 1,460-1,875 Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,400-2,169 1,365-2,140 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,694-0,721 0,701-0,731 Rapeseeds 151 670-878 510-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,865 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 715 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 737 745 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,775 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,785 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-0,980 901-1,037 850-0,975 855-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 1,860 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 713 723 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 735 745 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 745 775 1,230-1,235 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 755 785 1,250-1,255 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed