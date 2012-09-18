* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil increased due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,300 835-0,905 --,500 825-0,959 Gondal 1,000 800-0,921 1,500 805-0,944 Jasdan 500 798-0,910 500 800-0,932 Jamnagar 1,000 803-0,935 1,000 815-0,928 Junagadh 1,500 788-0,912 2,000 790-0,905 Keshod --,500 774-0,895 --,500 775-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-0,905 850-0,959 835-0,900 825-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 965-0,970 965-0,970 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 980-0,981 980-0,981 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 340 1,450-1,834 1,445-1,835 Sesame (Black) 125 1,350-2,093 1,470-2,121 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 725 706-0,737 675-0,701 Rapeseeds 207 739-755 645-746 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,090 1,110 1,675 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 745 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 790 775 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 800 785 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil label tin 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 980-0,985 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed