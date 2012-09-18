* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil increased due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,300 835-0,905 --,500 825-0,959
Gondal 1,000 800-0,921 1,500 805-0,944
Jasdan 500 798-0,910 500 800-0,932
Jamnagar 1,000 803-0,935 1,000 815-0,928
Junagadh 1,500 788-0,912 2,000 790-0,905
Keshod --,500 774-0,895 --,500 775-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-0,905 850-0,959 835-0,900 825-0,921
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 965-0,970 965-0,970
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 980-0,981 980-0,981
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 340 1,450-1,834 1,445-1,835
Sesame (Black) 125 1,350-2,093 1,470-2,121
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 725 706-0,737 675-0,701
Rapeseeds 207 739-755 645-746
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,090 1,110 1,675 1,695
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 723 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 745 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 790 775 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 800 785 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil label tin 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Palm oil 980-0,985 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed