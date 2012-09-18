*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
*Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-0,905 850-0,959 835-0,900 825-0,921
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 945-0,950 965-0,970
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,010-1,011 960-0,961 980-0,981
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,110 1,670 1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 705 723 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 727 745 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 780 775 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 790 785 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,235-1,240
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Palm olein 970-0,975 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,200-33,300 34,600-34,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed