*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. *Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-0,905 850-0,959 835-0,900 825-0,921 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 945-0,950 965-0,970 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,010-1,011 960-0,961 980-0,981 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,110 1,670 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 705 723 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 727 745 1,135-1,140 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 780 775 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 790 785 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm olein 970-0,975 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,200-33,300 34,600-34,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed