* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,300 811-0,945 --,300 835-0,905 Gondal --,500 807-0,912 1,000 800-0,921 Jasdan 500 810-0,923 500 798-0,910 Jamnagar 1,000 798-0,914 1,000 803-0,935 Junagadh 1,000 808-0,903 1,500 788-0,912 Keshod --,500 787-0,890 --,500 774-0,895 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-0,945 850-0,905 811-0,936 835-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 945-0,950 945-0,950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 960-0,961 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,275-1,818 1,450-1,834 Sesame (Black) 070 1,450-2,082 1,350-2,093 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 325 686-0,710 706-0,737 Rapeseeds --- ----000 739-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,090 1,625 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 705 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 727 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 765 780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 775 790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil label tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,215-1,220 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 950-0,955 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,010-1,015 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed