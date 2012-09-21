* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,300 811-0,945 --,300 835-0,905
Gondal --,500 807-0,912 1,000 800-0,921
Jasdan 500 810-0,923 500 798-0,910
Jamnagar 1,000 798-0,914 1,000 803-0,935
Junagadh 1,000 808-0,903 1,500 788-0,912
Keshod --,500 787-0,890 --,500 774-0,895
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-0,945 850-0,905 811-0,936 835-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 945-0,950 945-0,950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 960-0,961 960-0,961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,275-1,818 1,450-1,834
Sesame (Black) 070 1,450-2,082 1,350-2,093
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 325 686-0,710 706-0,737
Rapeseeds --- ----000 739-755
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,090 1,625 1,670
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 705 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 727 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 765 780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 775 790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil label tin 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,215-1,220
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Palm oil 950-0,955 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,010-1,015 1,040-1,045
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed