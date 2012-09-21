*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien declined due to bearish advices from global markets. *Vansapati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 825-0,945 850-0,905 811-0,936 835-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 985-0,990 925-0,930 945-0,950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 1,000-1,001 940-0,941 960-0,961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,090 1,610 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 690 705 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 712 727 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 760 780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 770 790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,890-1,895 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,215-1,220 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm olein 940-0,945 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,000-1,005 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,000-33,100 33,200-33,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed