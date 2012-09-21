*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien declined due to bearish advices from global markets.
*Vansapati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 825-0,945 850-0,905 811-0,936 835-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 985-0,990 925-0,930 945-0,950
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 1,000-1,001 940-0,941 960-0,961
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,090 1,610 1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 690 705 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 712 727 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 760 780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 770 790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,890-1,895 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,215-1,220
Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Palm olein 940-0,945 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,000-1,005 1,040-1,045
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,000-33,100 33,200-33,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed