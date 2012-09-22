* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,700 705-0,918 --,300 811-0,945 Gondal 1,000 765-0,900 --,500 807-0,912 Jasdan 500 790-0,879 500 810-0,923 Jamnagar 1,000 760-0,890 1,000 798-0,914 Junagadh 1,500 750-0,874 1,000 808-0,903 Keshod --,500 743-0,860 --,500 787-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-0,918 825-0,945 705-0,895 811-0,936 (auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 925-0,930 925-0,930 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 1,000-1,001 940-0,941 960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 760 1,290-1,799 1,275-1,818 Sesame (Black) 080 1,360-2,100 1,450-2,082 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 659-0,686 686-0,710 Rapeseeds 13 640-758 739-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,050 1,580 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 712 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 760 1,170-1,175 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 770 1,190-1,195 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 930-0,935 940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed