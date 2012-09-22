* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,700 0,705-0,918 00,300 0,811-0,945 Gondal 01,000 765-0,900 00,500 807-0,912 Jasdan 0,500 790-0,879 0,500 810-0,923 Jamnagar 01,000 760-0,890 01,000 798-0,914 Junagadh 01,500 750-0,874 01,000 808-0,903 Keshod 00,500 743-0,860 00,500 787-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,918 0,825-0,945 0,705-0,895 0,811-0,936 (auction price) Market delivery 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,980-0,981 1,000-1,001 0,940-0,941 0,960-0,961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,760 1,290-1,799 1,275-1,818 Sesame (Black) 0,080 1,360-2,100 1,450-2,082 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,659-0,686 0,686-0,710 Rapeseeds 013 640-758 739-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,050 1,580 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 712 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,770 1,190-1,195 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. 4. Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-0,918 825-0,945 705-0,895 811-0,936 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-0,960 965-0,970 915-0,920 925-0,930 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-0,971 980-0,981 930-0,931 940-0,941 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,050 1,580 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 690 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 712 1,100-1,105 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 725 760 1,170-1,175 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 770 1,190-1,195 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Palm olein 930-0,935 940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,000-33,100 33,000-33,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed