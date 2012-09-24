* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices continued to fall due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to bearish trend in global markets. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 600-0,935 --,700 705-0,918 Gondal 1,500 723-0,879 1,000 765-0,900 Jasdan 500 740-0,870 500 790-0,879 Jamnagar 2,000 725-0,865 1,000 760-0,890 Junagadh 2,000 722-0,850 1,500 750-0,874 Keshod --,500 750-0,842 --,500 743-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 635-0,935 750-0,918 600-0,871 705-0,895 (auction price) Market delivery 955-0,960 955-0,960 915-0,920 915-0,920 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-0,971 980-0,981 930-0,931 940-0,941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 460 1,295-1,706 1,290-1,799 Sesame (Black) 135 1,521-2,100 1,360-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 305 640-0,667 659-0,686 Rapeseeds 111 696-770 640-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,560 1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 700 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 695 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 705 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 910-0,915 930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 1,000-1,005 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed