* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices continued to fall due to restricted demand from
retail users.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to bearish trend in global markets.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 600-0,935 --,700 705-0,918
Gondal 1,500 723-0,879 1,000 765-0,900
Jasdan 500 740-0,870 500 790-0,879
Jamnagar 2,000 725-0,865 1,000 760-0,890
Junagadh 2,000 722-0,850 1,500 750-0,874
Keshod --,500 750-0,842 --,500 743-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 635-0,935 750-0,918 600-0,871 705-0,895
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-0,960 955-0,960 915-0,920 915-0,920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-0,971 980-0,981 930-0,931 940-0,941
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 460 1,295-1,706 1,290-1,799
Sesame (Black) 135 1,521-2,100 1,360-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 305 640-0,667 659-0,686
Rapeseeds 111 696-770 640-758
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,560 1,580
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 678 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 700 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 695 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 705 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Palm oil 910-0,915 930-0,935
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 1,000-1,005
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed