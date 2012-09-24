*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil declined due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to weak trend in global markets.
*Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
*Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 635-0,935 750-0,918 600-0,871 705-0,895
(Auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 955-0,960 905-0,910 915-0,920
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 970-0,971 920-0,921 930-0,931
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,030 1,545 1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 678 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 700 1,070-1,075 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 695 725 1,140-1,145 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 705 735 1,160-1,165 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Palm olein 900-0,905 930-0,935
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 1,000-1,005
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,200-33,300 33,000-33,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed