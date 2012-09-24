*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil declined due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to weak trend in global markets. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. *Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 635-0,935 750-0,918 600-0,871 705-0,895 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 955-0,960 905-0,910 915-0,920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 970-0,971 920-0,921 930-0,931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,030 1,545 1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 700 1,070-1,075 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 695 725 1,140-1,145 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 705 735 1,160-1,165 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320 Palm olein 900-0,905 930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 1,000-1,005 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,200-33,300 33,000-33,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed