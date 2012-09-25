* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 600-0,944 1,000 600-0,935
Gondal 4,000 704-0,887 1,500 723-0,879
Jasdan 500 700-0,860 500 740-0,870
Jamnagar 2,000 709-0,876 2,000 725-0,865
Junagadh 3,000 725-0,889 2,000 722-0,850
Keshod 1,000 711-0,860 --,500 750-0,842
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 860-0,944 635-0,935 600-0,860 600-0,871
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 410 1,270-1,686 1,295-1,706
Sesame (Black) 050 1,400-1,950 1,521-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 360 656-0,677 640-0,667
Rapeseeds 90 720-758 696-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,010 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 680 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 705 695 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 715 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 905-0,910 900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed