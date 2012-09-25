*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 635-0,935 635-0,935 600-0,871 600-0,871 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,010 1,545 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 680 1,085-1,090 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 720 695 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 730 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 905-0,910 900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 33,200-33,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed