* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 725-0,944 6,000 600-0,944
Gondal 4,500 732-0,901 4,000 704-0,887
Jasdan 500 714-0,850 500 700-0,860
Jamnagar 1,500 755-0,875 2,000 709-0,876
Junagadh 2,500 756-0,880 3,000 725-0,889
Keshod 1,500 705-0,850 1,000 711-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 800-0,944 860-0,944 725-0,865 600-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 720 1,250-1,678 1,270-1,686
Sesame (Black) 065 1,594-2,070 1,400-1,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 475 672-0,701 656-0,677
Rapeseeds 27 710-771 720-758
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,010 1,565 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 740 720 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 750 730 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 905-0,910 905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed