* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 725-0,944 6,000 600-0,944 Gondal 4,500 732-0,901 4,000 704-0,887 Jasdan 500 714-0,850 500 700-0,860 Jamnagar 1,500 755-0,875 2,000 709-0,876 Junagadh 2,500 756-0,880 3,000 725-0,889 Keshod 1,500 705-0,850 1,000 711-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-0,944 860-0,944 725-0,865 600-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,250-1,678 1,270-1,686 Sesame (Black) 065 1,594-2,070 1,400-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 475 672-0,701 656-0,677 Rapeseeds 27 710-771 720-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,010 1,565 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 740 720 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 750 730 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 905-0,910 905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed