*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 800-0,944 860-0,944 725-0,865 600-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,010 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 667 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 689 692 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 740 720 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 750 730 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 895-0,900 905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,600-32,700 33,400-33,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed