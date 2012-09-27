MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 650-0,936 5,000 725-0,944 Gondal 3,000 715-0,924 4,500 732-0,901 Jasdan 500 700-0,865 500 714-0,850 Jamnagar 1,000 760-0,872 1,500 755-0,875 Junagadh 3,000 740-0,871 2,500 756-0,880 Keshod 1,000 724-0,848 1,500 705-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-0,936 800-0,944 650-0,886 725-0,865 (auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 580 1,240-1,670 1,250-1,678 Sesame (Black) 096 1,424-2,011 1,594-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 678-0,708 672-0,701 Rapeseeds 10 705-750 710-771 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 667 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 689 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 890-0,895 895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)