* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 650-0,936 5,000 725-0,944 Gondal 3,000 715-0,924 4,500 732-0,901 Jasdan 500 700-0,865 500 714-0,850 Jamnagar 1,000 760-0,872 1,500 755-0,875 Junagadh 3,000 740-0,871 2,500 756-0,880 Keshod 1,000 724-0,848 1,500 705-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-0,936 800-0,944 650-0,886 725-0,865 (auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 580 1,240-1,670 1,250-1,678 Sesame (Black) 096 1,424-2,011 1,594-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 678-0,708 672-0,701 Rapeseeds 10 705-750 710-771 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 667 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 689 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,840-1,845 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 890-0,895 895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 960-0,965 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed