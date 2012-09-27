*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. *Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. *Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to price fall in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-0,936 800-0,944 650-0,886 725-0,865 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 664 667 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 686 689 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 750 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 890-0,895 895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,500-31,600 32,600-32,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed