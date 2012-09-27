MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. *Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. *Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to price fall in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-0,936 800-0,944 650-0,886 725-0,865 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 664 667 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 686 689 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 750 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 760 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 890-0,895 895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,500-31,600 32,600-32,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)