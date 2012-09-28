* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 670-0,925 3,000 650-0,936
Gondal 3,500 700-0,915 3,000 715-0,924
Jasdan 500 719-0,860 500 700-0,865
Jamnagar 1,000 744-0,876 1,000 760-0,872
Junagadh 2,500 756-0,860 3,000 740-0,871
Keshod 1,000 725-0,885 1,000 724-0,848
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 440 1,235-1,660 1,240-1,670
Sesame (Black) 080 1,500-2,061 1,424-2,011
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 676-0,704 678-0,708
Rapeseeds 12 695-761 705-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 995 1,000 1,535 1,540
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 664 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 686 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 885-0,890 890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed