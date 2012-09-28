* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 670-0,925 3,000 650-0,936 Gondal 3,500 700-0,915 3,000 715-0,924 Jasdan 500 719-0,860 500 700-0,865 Jamnagar 1,000 744-0,876 1,000 760-0,872 Junagadh 2,500 756-0,860 3,000 740-0,871 Keshod 1,000 725-0,885 1,000 724-0,848 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886 (auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 1,235-1,660 1,240-1,670 Sesame (Black) 080 1,500-2,061 1,424-2,011 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 676-0,704 678-0,708 Rapeseeds 12 695-761 705-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 995 1,000 1,535 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 664 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 686 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 885-0,890 890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed