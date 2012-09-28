1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-0,940 945-0,950 895-0,900 905-0,910
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-0,951 960-0,961 910-0,911 920-0,921
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 990 1,000 1,525 1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 653 664 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 675 686 1,060-1,065 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 735 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 745 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 880-0,885 890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 31,500-31,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 670-0,925 3,000 650-0,936
Gondal 3,500 700-0,915 3,000 715-0,924
Jasdan 500 719-0,860 500 700-0,865
Jamnagar 1,000 744-0,876 1,000 760-0,872
Junagadh 2,500 756-0,860 3,000 740-0,871
Keshod 1,000 725-0,885 1,000 724-0,848
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 440 1,235-1,660 1,240-1,670
Sesame (Black) 080 1,500-2,061 1,424-2,011
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 676-0,704 678-0,708
Rapeseeds 12 695-761 705-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 995 1,000 1,535 1,540
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 664 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 686 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 885-0,890 890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
