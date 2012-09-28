1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 945-0,950 895-0,900 905-0,910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 960-0,961 910-0,911 920-0,921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 990 1,000 1,525 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 653 664 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 686 1,060-1,065 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 735 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 880-0,885 890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 31,500-31,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 670-0,925 3,000 650-0,936 Gondal 3,500 700-0,915 3,000 715-0,924 Jasdan 500 719-0,860 500 700-0,865 Jamnagar 1,000 744-0,876 1,000 760-0,872 Junagadh 2,500 756-0,860 3,000 740-0,871 Keshod 1,000 725-0,885 1,000 724-0,848 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 780-0,925 750-0,936 670-0,900 650-0,886 (auction price) Market delivery 945-0,950 945-0,950 905-0,910 905-0,910 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-0,961 960-0,961 920-0,921 920-0,921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 1,235-1,660 1,240-1,670 Sesame (Black) 080 1,500-2,061 1,424-2,011 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 676-0,704 678-0,708 Rapeseeds 12 695-761 705-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 995 1,000 1,535 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 664 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 686 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 885-0,890 890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed