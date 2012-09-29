* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 670-0,880 2,500 670-0,925
Gondal 2,500 706-0,900 3,500 700-0,915
Jasdan 500 700-0,850 500 719-0,860
Jamnagar 1,000 723-0,865 1,000 744-0,876
Junagadh 2,000 750-0,864 2,500 756-0,860
Keshod 1,000 703-0,852 1,000 725-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 750-0,880 780-0,925 670-0,874 670-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900
(traders price)
Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 360 1,075-1,665 1,235-1,660
Sesame (Black) 035 1,300-1,924 1,500-2,061
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 635-0,679 676-0,704
Rapeseeds 10 700-740 695-761
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 980 990 1,510 1,525
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,710
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 653 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 675 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 875-0,880 880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed