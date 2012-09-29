* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 670-0,880 2,500 670-0,925 Gondal 2,500 706-0,900 3,500 700-0,915 Jasdan 500 700-0,850 500 719-0,860 Jamnagar 1,000 723-0,865 1,000 744-0,876 Junagadh 2,000 750-0,864 2,500 756-0,860 Keshod 1,000 703-0,852 1,000 725-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-0,880 780-0,925 670-0,874 670-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,075-1,665 1,235-1,660 Sesame (Black) 035 1,300-1,924 1,500-2,061 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 635-0,679 676-0,704 Rapeseeds 10 700-740 695-761 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 980 990 1,510 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 653 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 675 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 875-0,880 880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed