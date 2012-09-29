1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling presure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 750-0,880 780-0,925 670-0,874 670-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 980 990 1,515 1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,710
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 648 653 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 670 675 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340
Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 870-0,875 880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 360 1,075-1,665 1,235-1,660
Sesame (Black) 035 1,300-1,924 1,500-2,061
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 635-0,679 676-0,704
Rapeseeds 10 700-740 695-761
