1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling presure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-0,880 780-0,925 670-0,874 670-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 980 990 1,515 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 653 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 675 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 870-0,875 880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 670-0,880 2,500 670-0,925 Gondal 2,500 706-0,900 3,500 700-0,915 Jasdan 500 700-0,850 500 719-0,860 Jamnagar 1,000 723-0,865 1,000 744-0,876 Junagadh 2,000 750-0,864 2,500 756-0,860 Keshod 1,000 703-0,852 1,000 725-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-0,880 780-0,925 670-0,874 670-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 935-0,940 935-0,940 895-0,900 895-0,900 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-0,951 950-0,951 910-0,911 910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 360 1,075-1,665 1,235-1,660 Sesame (Black) 035 1,300-1,924 1,500-2,061 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 635-0,679 676-0,704 Rapeseeds 10 700-740 695-761 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 980 990 1,510 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 653 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 675 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,490 1,490 2,330-2,340 2,330-2,340 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 875-0,880 880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed