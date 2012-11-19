* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 85,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 01,000-0,02,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 850-1,100 14,000 860-1,130
Gondal 19,500 825-1,109 16,000 824-1,140
Jasdan 1,500 840-1,098 1,000 850-1,100
Jamnagar 4,000 885-1,136 3,000 881-1,122
Junagadh 12,000 822-1,114 5,000 815-1,125
Keshod 4,500 840-1,143 5,000 810-1,135
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,100 925-1,130 850-1,000 860-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 376 1,570-1,752 1,560-1,750
Sesame (Black) 088 1,690-2,250 1,680-2,246
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 325 631-0,689 648-0,662
Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,190 1,830 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,010
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed