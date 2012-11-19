* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 85,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 01,000-0,02,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 850-1,100 14,000 860-1,130 Gondal 19,500 825-1,109 16,000 824-1,140 Jasdan 1,500 840-1,098 1,000 850-1,100 Jamnagar 4,000 885-1,136 3,000 881-1,122 Junagadh 12,000 822-1,114 5,000 815-1,125 Keshod 4,500 840-1,143 5,000 810-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,100 925-1,130 850-1,000 860-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 376 1,570-1,752 1,560-1,750 Sesame (Black) 088 1,690-2,250 1,680-2,246 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 325 631-0,689 648-0,662 Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,190 1,830 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 815-0,820 810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed