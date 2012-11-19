1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,925-1,130 0,850-1,000 0,860-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,190 1,830 1,820
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,910 1,900
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,010
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed