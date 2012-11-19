1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,925-1,130 0,850-1,000 0,860-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,190 1,830 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,910 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed