* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil eased due to poor retai demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,105 16,000 0,850-1,100 Gondal 18,000 826-1,118 19,500 825-1,109 Jasdan 1,500 850-1,115 1,500 840-1,098 Jamnagar 04,000 877-1,147 04,000 885-1,136 Junagadh 10,000 830-1,135 12,000 822-1,114 Keshod 05,000 840-1,152 05,000 840-1,143 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,280 1,580-1,760 1,570-1,752 Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,680-2,237 1,690-2,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,630-0,678 0,631-0,689 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed