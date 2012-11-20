* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil eased due to poor retai demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,85,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,105 16,000 0,850-1,100
Gondal 18,000 826-1,118 19,500 825-1,109
Jasdan 1,500 850-1,115 1,500 840-1,098
Jamnagar 04,000 877-1,147 04,000 885-1,136
Junagadh 10,000 830-1,135 12,000 822-1,114
Keshod 05,000 840-1,152 05,000 840-1,143
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,280 1,580-1,760 1,570-1,752
Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,680-2,237 1,690-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,630-0,678 0,631-0,689
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed