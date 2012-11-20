1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 3. Sesame oil eased due to poor retail demand. 4. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,840 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 692 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,600-28,700 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil eased due to poor retai demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,105 16,000 0,850-1,100 Gondal 18,000 826-1,118 19,500 825-1,109 Jasdan 1,500 850-1,115 1,500 840-1,098 Jamnagar 04,000 877-1,147 04,000 885-1,136 Junagadh 10,000 830-1,135 12,000 822-1,114 Keshod 05,000 840-1,152 05,000 840-1,143 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,280 1,580-1,760 1,570-1,752 Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,680-2,237 1,690-2,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,630-0,678 0,631-0,689 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Tuesday, 20 November 2012 15:08:11RTRS {C}ENDS