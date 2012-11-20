1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
3. Sesame oil eased due to poor retail demand.
4. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,840 1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 692 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,600-28,700 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil eased due to poor retai demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,85,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,105 16,000 0,850-1,100
Gondal 18,000 826-1,118 19,500 825-1,109
Jasdan 1,500 850-1,115 1,500 840-1,098
Jamnagar 04,000 877-1,147 04,000 885-1,136
Junagadh 10,000 830-1,135 12,000 822-1,114
Keshod 05,000 840-1,152 05,000 840-1,143
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,945-1,105 0,950-1,100 0,850-1,005 0,850-1,000
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,280 1,580-1,760 1,570-1,752
Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,680-2,237 1,690-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,630-0,678 0,631-0,689
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,410 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,330-2,335 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
