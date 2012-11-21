* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,850-1,130 12,000 0,850-1,105 Gondal 15,000 810-1,133 18,000 826-1,118 Jasdan 1,000 830-1,104 1,500 850-1,115 Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,125 04,000 877-1,147 Junagadh 08,000 835-1,109 10,000 830-1,135 Keshod 05,000 846-1,137 05,000 840-1,152 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,130 0,945-1,105 0,850-1,025 0,850-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,290 1,620-1,830 1,580-1,760 Sesame (Black) 0,170 1,795-2,352 1,680-2,237 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,625-0,675 0,630-0,678 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,200 1,855 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 687 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,410 2,320-2,330 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,330-2,335 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed