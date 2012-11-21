1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Sesame oil gained smartly due to short supply. 3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,130 0,945-1,105 0,850-1,025 0,850-1,005 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,200 1,905 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 687 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,470 1,410 2,320-2,330 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,330-2,335 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,600-28,700 28,600-28,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,850-1,130 12,000 0,850-1,105 Gondal 15,000 810-1,133 18,000 826-1,118 Jasdan 1,000 830-1,104 1,500 850-1,115 Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,125 04,000 877-1,147 Junagadh 08,000 835-1,109 10,000 830-1,135 Keshod 05,000 846-1,137 05,000 840-1,152 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,130 0,945-1,105 0,850-1,025 0,850-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,290 1,620-1,830 1,580-1,760 Sesame (Black) 0,170 1,795-2,352 1,680-2,237 Soybean --- --- [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]