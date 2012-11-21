1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Sesame oil gained smartly due to short supply.
3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,130 0,945-1,105 0,850-1,025 0,850-1,005
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,200 1,905 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 657 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 679 687 1,075-1,080 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,470 1,410 2,320-2,330 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,030
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,440-2,445 2,330-2,335
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,600-28,700 28,600-28,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Sesame oil increased due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,850-1,130 12,000 0,850-1,105
Gondal 15,000 810-1,133 18,000 826-1,118
Jasdan 1,000 830-1,104 1,500 850-1,115
Jamnagar 03,000 860-1,125 04,000 877-1,147
Junagadh 08,000 835-1,109 10,000 830-1,135
Keshod 05,000 846-1,137 05,000 840-1,152
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,130 0,945-1,105 0,850-1,025 0,850-1,005
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,290 1,620-1,830 1,580-1,760
Sesame (Black) 0,170 1,795-2,352 1,680-2,237
Soybean --- ---
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]