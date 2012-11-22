* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil gained further due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,145 14,000 0,850-1,130 Gondal 16,000 832-1,115 15,000 810-1,133 Jasdan 1,000 837-1,100 1,000 830-1,104 Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,142 03,000 860-1,125 Junagadh 07,000 844-1,095 08,000 835-1,109 Keshod 05,000 850-1,124 05,000 846-1,137 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,145 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,060 0,850-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,320 1,630-1,940 1,620-1,830 Sesame (Black) 0,074 1,830-2,372 1,795-2,352 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,620-0,665 0,625-0,675 Rapeseeds 010 750-786 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,245 1,925 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 679 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,470 2,350-2,360 2,320-2,330 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,470-2,475 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed