* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil gained further due to bullish trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,145 14,000 0,850-1,130
Gondal 16,000 832-1,115 15,000 810-1,133
Jasdan 1,000 837-1,100 1,000 830-1,104
Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,142 03,000 860-1,125
Junagadh 07,000 844-1,095 08,000 835-1,109
Keshod 05,000 850-1,124 05,000 846-1,137
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,145 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,060 0,850-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,320 1,630-1,940 1,620-1,830
Sesame (Black) 0,074 1,830-2,372 1,795-2,352
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,620-0,665 0,625-0,675
Rapeseeds 010 750-786 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,245 1,925 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 679 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,500 1,470 2,350-2,360 2,320-2,330
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,470-2,475 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed