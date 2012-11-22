1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply. 2. Cottonsseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved up further due to bullish trend in seeds price. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,145 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,060 0,850-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,245 1,945 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 657 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 685 679 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,470 2,360-2,370 2,320-2,330 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,440-2,445 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,600-28,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil gained further due to bullish trend in seed prices. 