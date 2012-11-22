1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply.
2. Cottonsseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil moved up further due to bullish trend in seeds price.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,145 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,060 0,850-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,245 1,945 1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 663 657 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 685 679 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,500 1,470 2,360-2,370 2,320-2,330
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,600-28,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil gained further due to bullish trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,850-1,145 14,000 0,850-1,130
Gondal 16,000 832-1,115 15,000 810-1,133
Jasdan 1,000 837-1,100 1,000 830-1,104
Jamnagar 03,000 850-1,142 03,000 860-1,125
Junagadh 07,000 844-1,095 08,000 835-1,109
Keshod 05,000 850-1,124 05,000 846-1,137
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,145 0,950-1,130 0,850-1,060 0,850-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,320 1,630-1,940 1,620-1,830
Sesame (Black) 0,074 1,830-2,372 1,795-2,352
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,620-0,665 0,625-0,675
Rapeseeds 010 750-786 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,245 1,925 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 679 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,500 1,470 2,350-2,360 2,320-2,330
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,470-2,475 2,440-2,445
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
