* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil increased further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,860-1,140 12,000 0,850-1,145 Gondal 15,500 835-1,129 16,000 832-1,115 Jasdan 1,000 856-1,113 1,000 837-1,100 Jamnagar 02,500 870-1,130 03,000 850-1,142 Junagadh 07,500 845-1,121 07,000 844-1,095 Keshod 05,000 855-1,135 05,000 850-1,124 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,970-1,140 0,950-1,145 0,860-1,070 0,850-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,750-2,050 1,630-1,940 Sesame (Black) 0,060 1,870-2,525 1,830-2,372 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,628-0,670 0,620-0,665 Rapeseeds 012 751-785 750-786 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 663 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 685 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,500 2,470-2,480 2,360-2,370 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,595-2,600 2,475-2,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed