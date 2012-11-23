* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil increased further due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,860-1,140 12,000 0,850-1,145
Gondal 15,500 835-1,129 16,000 832-1,115
Jasdan 1,000 856-1,113 1,000 837-1,100
Jamnagar 02,500 870-1,130 03,000 850-1,142
Junagadh 07,500 845-1,121 07,000 844-1,095
Keshod 05,000 855-1,135 05,000 850-1,124
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,970-1,140 0,950-1,145 0,860-1,070 0,850-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,750-2,050 1,630-1,940
Sesame (Black) 0,060 1,870-2,525 1,830-2,372
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,375 0,628-0,670 0,620-0,665
Rapeseeds 012 751-785 750-786
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 685 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,500 2,470-2,480 2,360-2,370
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,595-2,600 2,475-2,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed