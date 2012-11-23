1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonsseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,970-1,140 0,950-1,145 0,860-1,070 0,850-1,060
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,200-1,201 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 685 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,500 2,470-2,480 2,360-2,370
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,595-2,600 2,475-2,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,860-1,140 12,000 0,850-1,145
Gondal 15,500 835-1,129 16,000 832-1,115
Jasdan 1,000 856-1,113 1,000 837-1,100
Jamnagar 02,500 870-1,130 03,000 850-1,142
Junagadh 07,500 845-1,121 07,000 844-1,095
Keshod 05,000 855-1,135 05,000 850-1,124
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,970-1,140 0,950-1,145 0,860-1,070 0,850-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,750-2,050 1,630-1,940
Sesame (Black) 0,060 1,870-2,525 1,830-2,372
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,375 0,628-0,670 0,620-0,665
Rapeseeds 012 751-785 750-786
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 685 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,500 2,470-2,480 2,360-2,370
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,595-2,600 2,475-2,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
