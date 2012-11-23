1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonsseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seeds price. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,970-1,140 0,950-1,145 0,860-1,070 0,850-1,060 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,200-1,201 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 663 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 685 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,500 2,470-2,480 2,360-2,370 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,595-2,600 2,475-2,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,860-1,140 12,000 0,850-1,145 Gondal 15,500 835-1,129 16,000 832-1,115 Jasdan 1,000 856-1,113 1,000 837-1,100 Jamnagar 02,500 870-1,130 03,000 850-1,142 Junagadh 07,500 845-1,121 07,000 844-1,095 Keshod 05,000 855-1,135 05,000 850-1,124 