* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Sesame oil improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 855-1,145 14,000 860-1,140 Gondal 15,000 834-1,112 15,500 835-1,129 Jasdan 1,000 860-1,099 1,000 856-1,113 Jamnagar 2,000 885-1,128 2,500 870-1,130 Junagadh 7,000 810-1,133 7,500 845-1,121 Keshod 5,000 840-1,142 5,000 855-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 972-1,145 970-1,140 855-1,085 860-1,070 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,410 1,720-2,010 1,750-2,050 Sesame (Black) 088 1,955-2,602 1,870-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 611-0,660 628-0,670 Rapeseeds 32 760-790 751-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,610 1,575 2,520-2,530 2,470-2,480 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,595-2,600 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed