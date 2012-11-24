* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Sesame oil improved further due to short supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 855-1,145 14,000 860-1,140
Gondal 15,000 834-1,112 15,500 835-1,129
Jasdan 1,000 860-1,099 1,000 856-1,113
Jamnagar 2,000 885-1,128 2,500 870-1,130
Junagadh 7,000 810-1,133 7,500 845-1,121
Keshod 5,000 840-1,142 5,000 855-1,135
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 972-1,145 970-1,140 855-1,085 860-1,070
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,410 1,720-2,010 1,750-2,050
Sesame (Black) 088 1,955-2,602 1,870-2,525
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 350 611-0,660 628-0,670
Rapeseeds 32 760-790 751-785
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,610 1,575 2,520-2,530 2,470-2,480
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,595-2,600
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed