Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
1. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
2. Sesame oil gained further due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 972-1,145 970-1,140 855-1,085 860-1,070
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,610 1,575 2,520-2,530 2,470-2,480
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,595-2,600
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Nov 24
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000
previous
