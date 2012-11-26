Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 1. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Sesame oil gained further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 972-1,145 970-1,140 855-1,085 860-1,070 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,610 1,575 2,520-2,530 2,470-2,480 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,595-2,600 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:16 24Nov12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Nov 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Sesame oil improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 855-1,145 14,000 860-1,140 Gondal 15,000 834-1,112 15,500 835-1,129 Jasdan 1,000 860-1,099 1,000 856-1,113 Jamnagar 2,000 885-1,128 2,500 870-1,130 Junagadh 7,000 810-1,133 7,500 845-1,121 Keshod 5,000 840-1,142 5,000 855-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 972-1,145 970-1,140 855-1,085 860-1,070 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,410 1,720-2,010 1,750-2,050 Sesame (Black) 088 1,955-2,602 1,870-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 611-0,660 628-0,670 Rapeseeds 32 760-790 751-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,270 1,940 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,610 1,575 2,520-2,530 2,470-2,480 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,595-2,600 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Saturday, 24 November 2012 13:16:53RTRS {C}ENDS